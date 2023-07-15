Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The crash happened only a few kilometres into the stage

The Tour de France's 14th stage to Morzine has been paused following a huge early crash.

Several riders in the peloton hit the ground on a damp right-hand corner, and race organisers have temporarily stopped the race.

Spain's Antonio Pedrero of Movistar is the first rider to abandon as a result and is being treated in an ambulance.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard currently leads the race overall, nine seconds ahead of Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar.

More to follow