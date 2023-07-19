Close menu

Tour de France 2023: Jonas Vingegaard on brink of retaining title after stretching lead on stage 17

By Chris BevanBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Jonas Vingegaard
Vingegaard kissed his hand in celebration as he crossed the finish line at Courchevel

Jonas Vingegaard is on the brink of retaining his Tour de France title after opening up a lead of more than seven minutes on a gruelling stage 17.

The Dane powered up the final climb of the queen stage of the Tour but saw his main rival, Tadej Pogacar, crumble.

Two-time winner Pogacar was dropped with 15km left, and told his team radio: "I'm gone, I'm dead."

Felix Gall broke clear to win the stage, 34 seconds ahead of Britain's Simon Yates with Vingegaard fourth.

Vingegaard had extended his lead from 10 seconds to almost two minutes with a blistering ride in the individual time trial on Tuesday's stage 16, but this feels like a decisive blow in what has been a fascinating battle.

The Jumbo-Visma rider, 26, celebrated by kissing his hand as he crossed the line in Courchevel and now leads Pogacar by seven minutes and 35 seconds with three stages to go before Sunday's processional stage to Paris.

"I'm relieved to have more than seven minutes but we're not in Paris yet, there's some tricky stages left, still," said Vingegaard.

"It was the day, when the route was announced, that we said was going to be our day, the day when we wanted to put the Tour upside down and make it really hard," added Jumbo-Visma's sports director Griescha Niermann.

"That did happen, although we did not think it would happen this way. Jonas won the Tour today, I think, barring bad luck."

The moment Pogagar cracked came 8km from the summit of the giant Col de la Loze, which at 2,034m is the highest climb of this year's race.

Pogacar has been at Vingegaard's side for most of this Tour but he could no longer match his pace, with the Slovenian telling his UAE team to focus on keeping Adam Yates in the podium positions instead.

Pain was etched on Pogacar's face when he finally crossed the line with his jersey unzipped some six minutes after Vingegaard, and he also had a cut knee following a minor crash earlier in the day.

Vingegaard had a tangle too, being delayed by a stalled motorbike which had forced an organisers' car to halt and blocked the road in the final kilometres, but he zig-zagged through and continued to ride strongly.

Adam Yates does remain third in the general classification standings while twin brother Simon's display sees him climb from eighth overall to fifth.

Simon Yates and Gall were part of a 33-man breakaway that formed with more than 100km to go, with Austrian rider Gall mounting a solo attack on the way up the Col de la Loze and staying clear to the end.

Stage 17 results

1. Felix Gall (Aut/AG2R-Citroen) 4hrs 49mins

2. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) +34secs

3. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +1min 38secs

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 52secs

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2min 9secs

6. Tobias Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X) +2min 39secs

7. Chris Harper (Aus/Team Jayco-AlUla) +2min 50secs

8. Rafal Majka (Pol/UAE Team Emirates) +3min 43secs

9. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +3min 43secs

10. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +3min 49secs

General classification after stage 17

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 67hrs 57mins 51secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +7min 35secs

3. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) +10mins 45secs

4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +12mins 1sec

5. Simon Yates (GB/Team Jayco-AlUla) +12mins 19secs

6. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +12mins 50secs

7. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +13mins 50secs

8. Felix Gall (Aut/AG2R) +16mins 11secs

9. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +16mins 49secs

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +17mins 57secs

Comments

Join the conversation

168 comments

  • Comment posted by AJMole123, today at 16:42

    First 3 comments: 1 being sarcastic about Cavendish and 2 about drugs.

    I hate the internet

    What a rider, what a performance. No slight on Pogacar to come second. Vingegaard is just class

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 16:46

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      Stupid is as stupid does - I wouldn't expect too much on here, most comments are just utter bilge

  • Comment posted by Knodel, today at 16:46

    Great ride by Vingegaard, even he had to look back twice to see that Pogacar was dropping back.
    Shame that people here are questioning his performance. Must be a lot of sad depressives out there who find solace in cynicism.
    I’m happy as it means my Danish cycling companion will be buying the coffees on Friday.

  • Comment posted by Boff1, today at 16:47

    Vingegaard has been tested four times in the last 48 hours.

    • Reply posted by keef, today at 16:51

      keef replied:
      What for Vinegar.

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 16:43

    Anyone who finished the race today has my admiration.

    Vingegaard looks secure for the title as long as he stays on his bike.

    • Reply posted by Anon2021, today at 17:42

      Anon2021 replied:
      Whoever can stay awake the longest will win

  • Comment posted by giles, today at 17:04

    As a fan of Tadej all one can say is Chapeau to Vingegaard.

  • Comment posted by DBM, today at 16:59

    After 3 weeks the cream rises to the top and no dispute who the best is. Respect to all, totally brutal and well done the Yates brothers.

    • Reply posted by DanM, today at 17:08

      DanM replied:
      Do you think it is a cream? More likely injected, but you could be right...

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 16:43

    Might slightly put Vingegaard's performance into perspective yesterday that he was peeking as Pogacar was starting to fatigue. Not sure we need all the conspiracy theories just yet. Well done to Vingegaard.

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 16:49

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      or even 'peaking'

  • Comment posted by Steve Rico 86, today at 16:39

    The last two days have been awesome performances I just sincerely hope it’s peak human performance and nothing else, history has burned us too many times 🤞

    • Reply posted by PhilB, today at 16:45

      PhilB replied:
      I think yesterdays was a fab performance... but after a rest day... and it was only a short 'sprint'.... and as for today... again a great performance... but bear in mind Pogocar did have a fall early on... and therefore difficult to say what impact this had... and Jumbo Visma do seem to be the stronger (and hence more supportive) team

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:06

    Remarkable from Vingegaard. Him and Pogacar look set to have some mighty battles in the years to come..

    And hopefully with the Yates brothers in tow.

    What a Tour it has been.

  • Comment posted by Give The Dawg A Moan, today at 16:53

    Chapeau to all finishers on the Queen Stage.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:07

    Congratulations to Felix Gall on his maiden TdF and first stage victory. He rode a superb stage and paced himself brilliantly on the final climb. So sad to see Pogacar crack and then that the conversation with the team car was broadcast on air that he was done. I thought that was disrespectful of a great rider. Well done Vingegaard the tour is his now all bar the shouting.

    • Reply posted by greenbird10, today at 17:23

      greenbird10 replied:
      I thought it was moving to hear him say he had had it and also that he urged on Adam. A generous thing to do.

  • Comment posted by greenbird10, today at 16:56

    That was fantastic!

    Many congratulations to Gall, Vin and both Yates.

    Commiserations to Pog - coming off his bike early on really can't have helped. But I think he was looking ragged anyway.

  • Comment posted by nightprowler, today at 16:55

    Regarding doping. It’s hasn’t just been cycling, I do wonder how many other sports are far worse but the testing isn’t as stringent. Wherever there is money involved, there will be “rule bending”…

    • Reply posted by levelheadedfan, today at 16:58

      levelheadedfan replied:
      I once read some statistics (I don't remember the exact year, but it was in the era when Nadal was in his pomp), about out of season testing. In a specific period cycling had done 2,000+ drug tests. In the same period, tennis had done 29.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:03

    Phenomenal what a stage, certainly earned its queen stage status .
    I’ve said it before and will say it again cycling like that is another level few can dream to touch .
    To all who finished today Chapeau I salute you

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 16:56

    What a ride by Felix Gall. He's a real talent!

  • Comment posted by PaoloRS, today at 16:45

    What excuses will all the Pog fanboys give today. JV just too good.

    • Reply posted by Ambro, today at 17:05

      Ambro replied:
      No excuses, in sport you have to accept when your opponent is better than you. Pogacar will have to improve and try again in the next years.

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 16:42

    Incroyable!

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 16:54

    ‘I’m dead, I’m gone’
    Slain on the mountain by the stronger man. Psychologically tough for him to return next year knowing how good the Dane is. Still, a real rivalry to savour over the coming years.

    • Reply posted by Marcel, today at 17:06

      Marcel replied:
      In his defence .... he didn't have the best preparation with his broken wrist

  • Comment posted by Morty, today at 17:05

    Djamolidine Abdoujaparov was the beast!

    I know, no relevance to this article.

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:10

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      I still remember that awful crash...

  • Comment posted by Wakefield Owl, today at 16:59

    Some commentators predicted that Pogacar would tire in the last week of the tour.

    • Reply posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:15

      The-Artful-Dodga replied:
      Came into the tour undercooked if anything after his broken wrist.

