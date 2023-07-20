Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Until this year, Wout van Aert had won at least one stage every year in the Tour since 2019

Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert has withdrawn from the Tour de France to return home to his wife who is due to give birth.

The Belgian, 28, finished second in two stages of this year's Tour.

He was also an important helper for Jonas Vingegaard, who is on course for a second Tour win in a row after taking a lead of more than seven minutes.

"In consultation with the team, we have decided that my place is now at home," said Van Aert.

"I always thought that I would go home when my wife indicated that she needed me. That time has come."

Van Aert, who has won nine Tour stages during his career, was favourite to win the second stage but finished second after Frenchman Victor Lafay produced a brilliantly timed attack with 900m to go.

And he came second on stage 15, which also saw a spectator taking a selfie cause a crash involving 20 riders.

Stage 18 of the tour from Moutiers to Bourg-en-Bresse resumes on Thursday before Sunday's conclusion.