Tour de France 2023: Kasper Asgreen wins stage 18 as Jonas Vingegaard maintains lead

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Kasper Asgreen celebrates winning stage 18 of the 2023 Tour de France
The sprinters' teams were unable to catch the breakaway as Asgreen and his companions somehow held on

Kasper Asgreen claimed his first Tour de France stage victory as he held on to win stage 18 from an epic breakaway.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider, 28, was part of a four-man group which seemed destined to be caught during the closing stages in Bourg-en-Bresse.

But the leaders managed to stay clear, with Dane Asgreen outsprinting Pascal Eenkhorn and Jonas Abrahamsen.

Compatriot Jonas Vingegaard maintained his comfortable overall lead with just three stages left.

Two-time winner Tadej Pogacar remains seven minutes and 35 seconds behind the defending champion, with Britain's Adam Yates third.

Jasper Philipsen was hoping for his fifth stage win of this year's Tour on the flat 184.9km route from Moutiers.

And although the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider managed to pass Victor Campenaerts metres from the finish, the peloton had left it fractionally too late to reel in the rest of the breakaway group.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by L AND D, today at 17:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:24

    Well done the breakaway and well done Kasper Asgreen. Jasper Philipsen caught out thinking the peloton would catch the breakaway. He had the legs to win but just could not reel in the breakaway. Vingegaard over the line safely and another stage and day closer to Paris and glory.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:16

    BRING BACK LANCE ARMSTRONG! THE GREATEST!

  • Comment posted by Goodbye Football, today at 17:14

    Jasper Philipsen got exactly what he deserved for trying to bully Pascal Eenkhorn earlier on,

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:16

      SD replied:
      He didn't, he was rightly saying he endangered riders by going so close to parked van on side of road. Hardly bullied him.

  • Comment posted by greenbird10, today at 17:08

    Missed it but it sounds like a brilliant finish.

    Hope I can see the highlights.

    Was Pog ok?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:10

      SD replied:
      He didn't go to front for roll out so there was a thought by commentary he might not be there but he was fine.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:07

    Chapeau to the break away!
    Brilliant by the 4 of them and great win by Asgreen
    How they held off peloton was done feat but there wasn't a concerted chase until too late.

  • Comment posted by Suggul , today at 17:06

    Le dopage?

    • Reply posted by Rosie, today at 17:09

      Rosie replied:
      Zzzzzz

