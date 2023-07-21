Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Matej Mohoric (r) pipped Kasper Asgren (l) in a thrilling finale

Matej Mohoric won stage 19 of the Tour de France in a thrilling photo finish.

Slovenia's Mohoric pipped Dane Kasper Asgreen, who won stage 18, by the finest of margins with the duo having to wait to discover which of them had won.

Ben O'Connor, the other member of the leading pack, finished third with Jasper Philipsen crossing fourth.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard retains his comfortable lead over Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar with two stages remaining.

More to follow.