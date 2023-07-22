Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar clawed back six seconds on Jonas Vingegaard but the yellow jersey rider has a comfortable lead heading into Sunday's processional stage to Paris

Tadej Pogacar salvaged some pride by emerging victorious on a thrilling stage 20 in this year's Tour de France.

The two-time winner trailed defending champion Jonas Vingegaard by seven minutes and 35 seconds heading into the final day of competitive racing.

Vingegaard kept a close eye on the Slovenian throughout the stage and made the first move as the line approached.

But Pogacar came back at the Dane to clinch his second stage win of 2023 as Felix Gall edged Vingegaard for second.

Pogacar clawed back six seconds on Vingegaard so the Jumbo-Visma rider has a lead of seven minutes and 29 seconds heading into Sunday's processional stage into Paris.

Britain's Adam Yates led out UAE Team Emirates team-mate Pogacar towards the finish at Le Markstein, with twin brother Simon also in the mix.

Simon finished fourth and Adam fifth, which means Adam stays third in the general classification standings while Simon moved up from fifth to fourth.