Jacopo Venzo is the second cyclist to die in five weeks from a crash while descending

Teenage Italian cyclist Jacopo Venzo has died after a crash during a race in Austria on Friday.

The 17-year-old crashed as he descended during the first stage of the Junioren Rundfahrt and was flown to hospital in Linz by helicopter.

The Campana Imballaggi Geo&Tex Trentino rider succumbed to his injuries on Saturday and the tour was cancelled.

The team said: "With tears in our eyes and devastated hearts we announce that our junior Jacopo Venzo has left us."

David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), said he was "a rising talent who had so many years of competitive cycling ahead of him".

The crash occurred as 140 racers descended from Mistelbacher Berg during the first stage from Haid to Marchtrenk.

The tragedy comes five weeks after professional Swiss cyclist Gino Mader died at the age of 26 during the Tour de Suisse, also after a crash while descending.

Venzo's team added that he was "the victim of a very bad fall yesterday on the downhill".

They added: "Jacopo was an extraordinary young man with a future all to write in sports and especially in life, and for that it hurts even more.

"We ask that the family's privacy be respected, and we thank everyone who will make us feel their support."

The European Cycling Union (UEC) said: "There are no words to describe this tragedy."

It was the 48th edition of the three-stage race, which was due to finish on Sunday.