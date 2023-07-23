Tour de France 2023: Jonas Vingegaard retains title as Jordi Meeus claims surprise win in Paris
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard sealed his second successive Tour de France triumph as Jordi Meeus sprinted to a surprise win on the final stage.
Meeus, 25, edged out Jasper Philipsen in a photo finish in Paris to deny his fellow Belgian a repeat of last year's win on the iconic Champs Elysees.
Vingegaard, 26, finished seven minutes and 29 seconds clear of nearest rival, two-time winner Tadej Pogacar.
Britain's Adam Yates was third overall, one place above his twin brother Simon.
Racing in his first Tour, Bora-Hansgrohe rider Meeus claimed the biggest win of his career by a rim from Philipsen, racing in the green jersey having won four stages of this year's contest.
Meeus said: "It was a super nice experience already so far and to take the win today was an indescribable feeling."
More to follow.
Vinegard v Pogacar III
Vingegaard deserved winner, shame on those casting doubt.
Pogacar superb today, going off front etc. He's a class act.
Roll on Vuelta!