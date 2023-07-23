Close menu

Tour de France 2023: Jonas Vingegaard retains title as Jordi Meeus claims surprise win in Paris

By Chris BevanBBC Sport

Jonas Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma team toast his Tour de France win in 2023 during the final stage
Jonas Vingegaard and his Jumbo-Visma team-mates raised a glass during Sunday's processional stage

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard sealed his second successive Tour de France triumph as Jordi Meeus sprinted to a surprise win on the final stage.

Meeus, 25, edged out Jasper Philipsen in a photo finish in Paris to deny his fellow Belgian a repeat of last year's win on the iconic Champs Elysees.

Vingegaard, 26, finished seven minutes and 29 seconds clear of nearest rival, two-time winner Tadej Pogacar.

Britain's Adam Yates was third overall, one place above his twin brother Simon.

Racing in his first Tour, Bora-Hansgrohe rider Meeus claimed the biggest win of his career by a rim from Philipsen, racing in the green jersey having won four stages of this year's contest.

Meeus said: "It was a super nice experience already so far and to take the win today was an indescribable feeling."

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 19:13

    The only TEAM sport where only 2/3 riders can possibly win.

  • Comment posted by Mannie Power, today at 19:11

    Only 344 days until the start of the greatest show on Earth.
    Vinegard v Pogacar III

  • Comment posted by karetaker, today at 19:11

    So happy Philipsen did not win that last sprint, the man is a grub.

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 19:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:04

    Another amazing Tour, what an event that was.

  • Comment posted by Scarletnoir, today at 19:02

    Great tour this year - little in it until the TT when Ving pulled away. Pog put up a good fight - maybe short of miles in the legs pre-tour. Nice for someone else other than Philipsen to win the sprint - a surprise!

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 19:00

    What. A Belter.! (and I havent been on a bike for nearly 50 years). My (televised) sporting highlight of the year by miles.

  • Comment posted by PaoloRS, today at 18:59

    A brilliant Tour de France, amazing racing over a brutal course. Worthy winner. British twins 3rd and 4th. Awesome

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:58

    Loved the tour, especially the fight between Jonas and Pog. Shame the latter ran out of legs a bit in the final week, but it's one of sports great rivalries and hopefully we get to enjoy many more duels. Hats off to the Yates brothers too.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 18:57

    Bet they couldn't race around France on a Raleigh Grifter.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 19:00

      Andrew replied:
      Bet they could

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:56

    Brilliant TdF, best in years.
    Vingegaard deserved winner, shame on those casting doubt.
    Pogacar superb today, going off front etc. He's a class act.
    Roll on Vuelta!

  • Comment posted by rogerramjet, today at 18:55

    This tour distanced any other from at least the last 25 years - immense

  • Comment posted by Club, today at 18:54

    Oh goody!

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 18:51

    Jonas best man throughout. Takej shiwing his racing spirit to end. Another great tdf. Brilliant coverage itv

