Britain's Neah Evans, Katie Archibald, Josie Knight and Anna Morris will seek to win women's team pursuit gold during the Track Cycling World Championships

The first combined UCI Cycling World Championships take place in Scotland from 3-13 August - and all the action will be shown live across the BBC.

Over 11 days of competition, 13 World Championships will be contested across seven disciplines, with Para-cycling fully integrated for the first time.

About 2,700 cyclists will compete for more than 200 gold medals.

Track, road, mountain bikes and BMX are included, and there are mass-participation events for amateurs.

What are the Cycling World Championships?

While all disciplines have their own annual championships, the UCI - cycling's world governing body - plans to use this format every four years, in pre-Olympic years, to create a "festival of cycling".

Racing will take place across Scotland, from the downhill mountain biking in Fort William to the Para-road cycling in Dumfries and Galloway, with Glasgow at the centre.

The opening ceremony will take place at Glasgow's George Square on Wednesday from 17:00-20:00 BST.

The first gold medals will be awarded in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Thursday in the track and Para-cycling track disciplines.

Who is competing for Great Britain?

Sarah Storey, Britain's most successful Paralympian of all time with 17 golds, is targeting an 11th road world title at the age of 45

A total of 39 world, Olympic and Paralympic champions, including Katie Archibald, Sarah Storey, Neil Fachie, Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish, Tom Pidcock, Bethany Shriever and Charlotte Worthington, have been named in Great Britain's 200-strong team.

Those riders will be joined by more than 600 other riders representing Great Britain in the indoor cycling, Gran Fondo, BMX freestyle flatland, trials, BMX race challenge, mountain bike marathon and E-mountain bike events.

How to watch on the BBC

There will be daily coverage across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms (full listings below).

List of championships and venues

2-8 August - Para-cycling Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)

3-5 August - Mountain Bike Downhill (Nevis Range, Fort William)

3-9 August - Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)

5-6 & 8-13 August - Road (men's road race from Edinburgh to Glasgow George Square, women's road race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow George Square, and men's and women's time trials, Stirling)

5-7 August - BMX Freestyle Park (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)

6 August - Mountain Bike Marathon (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)

6-9 & 12-13 August - BMX Racing (Glasgow BMX Centre, Glasgow)

8-10 August - BMX Freestyle Flatland (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)

8-12 August - Mountain Bike Cross-country (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)

9-12 August - Trials (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)

9-13 August - Para-cycling Road (Dumfries and Galloway)

11-13 August - Indoor Cycling (Emirates Arena, Glasgow)

What is the Gran Fondo?

The Gran Fondo - which means "big race" in Italian - is a long-distance mass participation event for amateur cyclists.

There are both time trials and road races for men and women with around 8,000 riders seeking to win medals in various age categories.

Events take place on 4 and 7 August centred around Perth and Dundee respectively.

BBC coverage times

All times listed are BST and are subject to change.

Thursday, 3 August

17:30-19:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling

19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling

Friday, 4 August

18:00-19:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling

19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling

Saturday, 5 August

09:45-12:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - junior women's road race

13:15-16:45 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's and women's downhill mountain bike finals

17:30-19:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

Sunday, 6 August

09:15-16:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's road race

14:20-16:30 - BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's road race

17:30-19:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

Monday, 7 August

11:15-15:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling qualifying

14:15-16:15 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX freestyle park Men's Final

14:30-18:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX freestyle park finals

16:45-18:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX freestyle park Women's Final

17:00-21:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

Tuesday, 8 August

12:15-15:40 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling qualifying

12:45-15:40 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - road cycling time trial mixed relay

17:00-21:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

17:30-19:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

17:30-19:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

Wednesday, 9 August

10:00-13:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road time trial

14:00-17:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road time trial

14:15-17:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's under-23 time trial

12:15-14:35 BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - mountain bike cross-country team

15:00-18:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - E-mountain bike

17:30-19:00 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - track cycling finals

Thursday, 10 August

10:00-13:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road time trials

11:00-13:35 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - junior women's road cycling time trial

13:45-17:15 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's road cycling time trial

14:00-16:45 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's road cycling time trial

14:00-18:15 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road time trials

14:45-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX freestyle flatland women's finals

17:30-19:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - mountain bike cross-country short track finals

Friday, 11 August

07:30-11:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball

12:00-16:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball

11:30-13:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - mountain bike cross-country men's U23

14:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's time trials elite semi-finals

14:00-18:40 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road races

14:30-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - men's road cycling time trial

17:30-21:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball

Saturday, 12 August

07:30-11:10 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball

08:45-20:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road races

10:15-13:20 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - junior men trials finals

11:15-13:35 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - mountain bike cross-country women

17:00-21:25 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling qualifiers & cycle-ball finals

17:50-18:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX racing supercross finals

Sunday, 13 August

08:15-14:55 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - indoor artistic cycling & cycle-ball

10:45-11:45 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - Para-cycling road team relay

11:15-15:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - BMX racing supercross finals

11:45-16:45 - BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app - women's road race

13:00-17:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app - women's road race