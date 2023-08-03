Last updated on .From the section Cycling

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Defending champions Great Britain are out of the men's team pursuit after a crash in the qualification round at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

Charlie Tanfield crashed alone on the final bend and was unable to finish, meaning Team GB did not set a qualifying time.

After receiving treatment, Tanfield was able to leave the velodrome unassisted.

The 26-year-old was competing alongside team-mates Oliver Wood, Ethan Vernon and Daniel Bigham.

Tanfield, Wood and Vernon finished seventh in the men's pursuit at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.