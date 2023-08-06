Last updated on .From the section Cycling

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Venues: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain claimed three Para-cycling gold medals in the evening track session on day four of the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

World record holder Kadeena Cox dominated as she won the women's C4 500m time trial.

Francis Brown recorded a new world record in the C1 individual pursuit, beating China's Wangwei Qian to gold.

And Archie Atkinson fought off New Zealand's Benjamin Westenberg to win the men's C4 scratch race.

It marked another successful showing for GB's para-athletes, following several wins across the first three days of competition at the Chris Hoy Velodrome.

GB's Dan Bigham will go for gold in the individual pursuit against Italy's Filippo Ganna later on Sunday, while Jaco van Gass and Finlay Graham will also battle it out for gold in the men's C3 individual pursuit.

In the men's road race, a fall late did not stop Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel from winning gold, with Belgian Wout van Aert finishing second and Tadej Pogacar taking bronze for Slovenia.

In the earlier track session, there was an early upset in the women's keirin quarter-finals as GB's Emma Finucane fell during her qualifying heat and failed to make the final.

Charlotte Worthington advanced into the BMX freestyle park final on Sunday.

Worthington won gold in the same event at Tokyo Olympics in 2021.