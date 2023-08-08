Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Simone Consonni, centre, won a silver medal for Italy in the team pursuit although he did not ride in the final

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Simone Consonni has been ruled out of the remainder of the UCI Cycling World Championships after a crash with an amateur cyclist on an e-bike.

The Italian, 28, suffered broken right collarbone and a broken left scaphoid in a collision during a training ride on a cycle path along the River Clyde.

It happened close to the Italian team hotel near Glasgow's Exhibition Centre.

He was due to ride in Wednesday's points race at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome but will now return to Italy.

Consonni, who rode in team pursuit qualifying for Italy before his team-mates went on to secure silver in the final rounds, had been with team-mate Francesco Lamon although his compatriot emerged from the incident unscathed.

Consonni said: "Francesco and I went out and we got on to this narrow cycle path, with this blind left half-turn and this other cyclist on an e-bike was coming from the other side, with luggage, with quite a bit of weight.

"I tried to avoid him by turning to the left but from what I remember he hit me on the right shoulder with his helmet. I did some x-rays, my collarbone is slightly chipped, the left scaphoid is broken."