Last updated on .From the section Cycling

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Venues: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Emma Finucane claimed her first major title as she took gold in the women's sprint at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

Finucane put in superb ride to beat Germany's Lea Friedrich in the first two races of their best-of-three final.

The 20-year-old was also part of the British team to take silver in the women's team sprint.

Finucane becomes the first British winner in the discipline since Becky James' triumph in Minsk in 2013.

Earlier on Wednesday she had seen off the challenge of another German, outsprinting last year's world bronze medallist Emma Hinze.

Hinze subsequently missed out on third place as New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews took the final spot on the podium.

More to follow.