Close menu

Tom Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold as Mathieu van der Poel crashes out

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments20

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023
Hosts: Glasgow and across Scotland Dates: 3-13 August
Coverage: Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock won gold in the men's cross-country mountain bike at the Cycling World Championships.

Olympic champion Pidcock lit up the race and broke clear with two laps to go after starting on the fifth row in Glentress Forest, Scotland.

New Zealand's Sam Gaze finished second, with last year's winner Nino Schurter in third.

Road race champion Mathieu van der Poel's bid for a second world title in a week was ended by an early crash.

The Dutch rider was aiming to become the first male rider to win cyclo-cross, road and mountain bike world golds in the same season.

The 28-year-old won the Cyclocross World Championships in the Netherlands in February and claimed the rainbow jersey in the men's road race in Glasgow on Sunday.

Pidcock's success follows on from his bronze medal in the cross-country short track final.

The 24-year-old, also a former world cyclocross champion, showcased his superb talent across cycling's different disciplines, despite being hindered by a mechanical issue.

"It's a massive relief. My gears were jumping all over the place and I thought my race could be over at any point," Pidcock told BBC Sport.

"I couldn't go properly because I didn't want to put it under too much stress. It was a stressful last few laps."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by penhow, today at 18:10

    Is there anything Tom Pidcock can’t do on a bike?
    Incredible versatility and as tough as old boots.
    A multiple World and Olympic champion in the making.

  • Comment posted by MichaelMcL, today at 18:06

    Congratulations to Nino Schurter for his first Bronze...It'll go with his 10 Golds and 2 Silvers. The GOAT

  • Comment posted by buffybegood, today at 18:04

    Pidcock and Gaze did so well to take first and second after starting so far back. Not only do they need to really push when there's any opportunity to pass slower riders, but then they need to make up the ground they lost when they were being held up.

    Tremendous performance from them both.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:54

    Exciting young rider is Tom, big things lie ahead for him

  • Comment posted by Albert Ross, today at 17:53

    Well done Tom! But having just crashed my bike, my sympathies are with van der Poel.

  • Comment posted by Alan Mitchell, today at 17:53

    Probably the best ride I’ve seen since froome in the Giro when he went solo and took the pink jersey

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 17:48

    Made it look so much easier than it is, class ride from a class athlete

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:44

    He's a class rider on any bike, but on a mountain bike he's mustard. Hats off to the guy

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:43

    Get in brilliant , Tom now have a well earned rest and go for the classics and Paris Nice chapeau

  • Comment posted by Ronnie, today at 17:38

    Chapeau to Tom

    Doing wonders for MTB as are the others who ride on the road because it pays a lot better

    More on TV would obviously be brilliant to attract new viewers

    The downhill was a great watch drones can also do good

  • Comment posted by TurtlePower, today at 17:36

    A good ride with mechanical problems by the sounds of it. It's a shame Evie Richards couldn't get a medal in the women's race.

  • Comment posted by HandE, today at 17:35

    How far ahead would he have been if he had started at the front?
    Amazing cyclist

  • Comment posted by eric cartman, today at 17:35

    Top drawer ride by Tom, pure class

  • Comment posted by Justthefacts, today at 17:32

    Cheats do prosper then...

    • Reply posted by milk of amnesia, today at 17:39

      milk of amnesia replied:
      The worst tastes in the world are your sour grapes, and your salty tears.

  • Comment posted by You have never had it so bad, today at 17:32

    Well done .. World and Olympic champion

  • Comment posted by ProSportsCoach, today at 17:31

    Absolute class.
    The all round cyclist.
    Chapeau 👏

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:30

    Great performance and will done for not letting the previous controversy affect you in any way

  • Comment posted by Infrequentvisitor, today at 17:28

    Mr Pidcock - chapeau!

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport