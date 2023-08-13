Last updated on .From the section Cycling

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 Hosts : Glasgow and across Scotland Dates : 3-13 August Coverage : Watch live across BBC TV and iPlayer, with 200 hours of live streams on the BBC's digital platforms

Great Britain's Beth Shriever regained the women's BMX world title at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow.

Olympic champion Shriever led from start to finish to reclaim the rainbow bands she won in 2021.

"The crowd were amazing, it is so special," she told BBC Sport. "This means so much, I am speechless."

The 2018 winner Laura Smulders was second for the Netherlands, with US rider Alise Willoughby, who won in 2019, crossing the line in third.

"These girls are fast and you have to be at the top of your game and can't make mistakes," added Shriever, 24. "I managed to hold my nerve. I will definitely be celebrating - get me the champagne now."

Shriever's success came after Emily Hutt, her GB team-mate and training partner, took silver in the women's under-23 BMX race.

However, there was disappointment for Britain's Kye White in the men's competition.

The Olympic silver medallist, 23, took the runners-up spot at last year's worlds in Nantes, but went off the side of the track in the semi-finals and was unable to finish.

Fellow British rider Ross Cullen, 22, was able to advance and ended up sixth in his first world final.