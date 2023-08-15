Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mary O'Rourke (left) defended Dr Richard Freeman (second left) at the medical tribunal in Manchester

Former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman has been banned from all sport for four years for violating anti-doping rules.

Freeman was struck off in 2021 because of misconduct after a hearing by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

Following the tribunal, Freeman was charged with two violations by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad).

An independent panel has now found he possessed a prohibited substance and tampered with part of doping control.

The ban has been backdated to 22 December 2020, the date of his provisional suspension.

Freeman attempted to overturn the decision to permanently strike him off the medical register but his appeal was rejected by the High Court in January.

Ukad paused its case against Freeman during that appeal, after which it confirmed it would look to resume proceedings.

The National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) convened in July 2023 to consider Ukad's case and found both charges proven - possession of prohibited substances, and tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control.

More to follow.