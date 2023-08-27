Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Rain has had a big impact on the opening two stages of this year's Vuelta

Lotto Dstny's Andreas Kron took an emotional win on a weather-affected stage two of the Vuelta a Espana.

Heavy rain meant the general classification times for the 181.8km stage were taken nine km from the finish in Barcelona.

At that point, EF Education-Easy Post rider Andrea Piccolo was narrowly ahead of Astana's Javier Romo to secure the leader's red jersey.

But Kron went clear on the ascent of Montjuic for the stage win.

The 25-year-old pointed to the sky in celebration as he crossed the line, paying tribute to his late team-mate Tijl De Decker who died on Friday after a midweek training crash.

Kron said: "The team is going through a really difficult time and I want to dedicate this victory to Tijl De Decker."

Danish rider Kron finished seven seconds clear of Alpecin-Deceuninck's Kaden Groves and Andrea Vendrame of AG2R Citroen.

With the weather taking its toll, the overall favourites for the race were happy to finish in the peloton.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel suffered an early puncture and had to work hard to rejoin the peloton while Britain's Geraint Thomas and three-time winner Primoz Roglic both crashed before making their way back.

It has been a soggy start to the Vuelta. Saturday's opening time trial in Barcelona took place in torrential rain with several riders falling during their runs as darkness descended.

Stage two result

1. Andreas Kron (Den/Lotto-Dstny) 4hrs 10mins six secs

2. Kaden Groves (Aus/Alpecin-Deceuninck) same time

3. Andrea Vendrame (Ita/AG2R-Citroen) same time

4. Andrea Bagioli (Ita/Soudal Quick-Step) same time

5. Fernando Barcelo (Spa/Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) same time