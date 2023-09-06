Close menu

Vuelta a Espana: Jesus Herrada secures stage 11 win as Geraint Thomas comes fifth

Jesus Herrada wins stage 11 of the Tour of Spain
Jesus Herrada attacked a small group on a steep ramp near the line to win the stage

Spain's Jesus Herrada produced a strong finish on the final climb to win stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The Cofidis rider, 33, was part of a breakaway which was pulled up the climb by Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna.

He was trying to tee up Geraint Thomas, but when Herrada attacked, the Ineos rider had no answer and finished fifth.

Thomas pulled back over five minutes on GC leader Sepp Kuss but said: "I'm just disappointed I couldn't finish it off. I had no real gas at the end."

Herada finished three seconds ahead of Groupama's young Frenchman Romain Gregoire, with Lotto Destiny's Andreas Kron third at the end of the 163.5km ride from Lerma to La Laguna Negra.

The contenders for the general classification finished together, nearly six minutes behind Herrada, after Remco Evenepoel's Soudal-Quick-Step team largely neutralised the final climb.

Thomas, whose difficult race so far was compounded by chain issues on the stage 10 time trial, may have missed out on winning the stage.

However, the 37-year-old has moved back within just over four minutes of the top 10, although he trails red jersey-wearer Kuss by seven minutes 34 seconds.

"We gave it everything and that's what we had on the day," the former Tour de France winner said.

Stage 11 results

1. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Cofidis) 3hrs 29mins 17secs

2. Romain Gregoire (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +3secs

3. Andreas Kron (Den/Lotto-Dstny) +8secs

4. Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu/EF Education-EasyPost) +12secs

5. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +19secs

6. Pelayo Sanchez (Spa/Burgos-BH) +24secs

7. Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) "

8. Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra/AG2R-Citroen Team) +27secs

9. Dorian Godon (Fra/AG2R-Citroen Team) +58secs

10. Filippo Ganna (Ita/Ineos Grenadiers) +1 min 16secs

General classification standings after stage 11

1. Sepp Kuss (Usa/Jumbo-Visma) 39hrs 27mins 45secs

2. Marc Soler (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +26secs

3. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal-Quick-Step) +1min 09secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 36secs

5. Lenny Martinez (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2mins 02secs

6. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 16secs

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +2mins 22secs

8. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +2mins 25secs

9. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +2mins 50secs

10. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +3mins 14secs

Selected others:

13. Hugh Carthy (GB/EF Education-Easypost) +4mins 56secs

18. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +7mins 34secs

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by fuzzybush, today at 18:33

    If G can’t beat the 4 that finished ahead of him today he really needs to consider calling it a day. He has been an outstanding rider for Wales, GB, Sky and Ineos but might just be time to hang up those cleats, he would leave the sport as one of the greatest this country has produced

  • Comment posted by David Black, today at 18:30

  • Comment posted by Hatzenbach, today at 18:12

    It's a good year for Cofidis in terms of Grand Tour stage wins.

  • Comment posted by jack, today at 18:06

    Changing of the guard at Ineos. All credit to Geraint over the years but after a great performance at the Giro this has been a hard ride. Not sure about Ganna"s overall abilities but he has become the teams stand out this year.

    • Reply posted by rogerstorer, today at 18:44

      rogerstorer replied:
      Crikey. The guy came second two grand tours ago and now you want to bench him.

  • Comment posted by Steve T, today at 18:03

    Full marks two both G’s for giving it a right good go.

  • Comment posted by nonsuch, today at 17:34

    I feel for Ganna who worked so hard to set up Geraint today, all to no avail.

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 17:44

      bob replied:
      But he did gain 5:50 on the GC leaders and could yet finish in the top 10.

