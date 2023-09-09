Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tiller finished the 170.9km route between Tewkesbury and Gloucester in three hours 50 minutes and 53 seconds

Wout van Aert launched a series of late attacks on stage seven of the Tour of Britain but was reeled in late on, with Rasmus Tiller winning the final sprint.

Uno-X Pro Cycling's Tiller was the fastest of the 13-man group that came to the line, beating Danny van Poppel and Great Britain's Stephen Williams.

Van Aert was caught with 800m left to the finish line in Gloucester.

But the Belgian retained his three-second overall lead heading into Sunday's final stage.

A group of 10 riders, led by Van Poppel and Tiller, are 10 seconds behind, along with the British trio of Mark Donovan, Stephen Williams and Zeb Kyffin, who sit seventh, eighth and ninth.

The tour's final stage on Sunday is a 166.8km route through South Wales, starting in Margam Country Park before finishing in Caerphilly.

Stage seven results

1. Rasmus Tiller (Nor/Uno-X Pro Cycling) 3hrs 50mins 53secs

2. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-hansgrohe) Same time

3. Stephen Williams (GB/Great Britain)

4. Gregor Muhlberger (Aut/Movistar)

5. Damien Howson (Aus/Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

6. Tobias Johannessen (Nor/Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

7. Zeb Kyffin (GB/Saint Piran Pro)

8. Magnus Sheffield (US/Ineos Grenadiers)

9. Liam Johnston (Aus/Trinity Racing)

10. Mark Donovan (GB/Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

General classification after stage seven

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 24hrs 51mins 3secs

2. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-hansgrohe) +3secs

3. Rasmus Tiller (Nor/Uno-X Pro Cycling) Same time

4. Tobias Johannessen (Nor/Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

5. Damien Howson (Aus/Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

6. Magnus Sheffield (US/Ineos Grenadiers)

7. Mark Donovan (GB/Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

8. Stephen Williams (GB/Great Britain)

9. Zeb Kyffin (GB/Saint Piran Pro)

10. Gregor Muhlberger (Aut/Movistar)