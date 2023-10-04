Close menu

Mark Cavendish delays retirement for 'one more year' to race in Tour de France

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish has won 162 road races across his career

Britain's Mark Cavendish has delayed plans to retire and will race in next year's Tour de France.

The 38-year-old sprinter, who announced his retirement in May, has signed a one-year contract with his Astana-Qazaqstan team.

He will have the chance to break the record for Tour stage wins which he shares with legend Eddy Merckx on 34.

"I love riding my bike," Cavendish said. "I spoke to the kids; they said carry on."

He said in a video on his team's social media: "So here we are - just one more year."

The Tour begins in Florence, Italy, on 29 June, but Cavendish will race the whole season for Astana.

He was forced out of this year's Tour on stage eight by a crash in which he sustained a broken collarbone.

"Obviously it wasn't the finish I hoped for, crashing at the Tour de France, but it is what it is," he said.

"We grew incredibly as a team at Astana - it felt like a real family. So much so, the first thing Vino (Astana general manager Alexander Vinokourov) said when I crashed was 'Why don't you do another year?'

"[I said] 'No, no.' [It was not just] coming back from a collarbone, but coming back from another injury... I was ready [to retire].

"I was at peace, but the more I've ridden this summer... I just love riding my bike."

'A true champion should not end his career that way'

One of the most notable things about Cavendish's career was his return to form following a difficult period from 2017 to 2020 in which he suffered from injury and illness.

He nearly quit the sport as he struggled with his mental health, but in 2021, at an age when many riders would have chosen to retire, he returned to the Belgian Quick Step team to win four stages at that year's Tour.

He equalled Merckx's record and came within a couple of feet of breaking it on the blue riband final sprint stage on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

But after being left out of the 2022 Tour, and seemingly out of contract at the end of that year - after a French team he had planned to join folded - he joined Kazakhstan's Astana at the last minute for 2023 and won brilliantly on the final stage of this year's Giro d'Italia in Rome.

Vinokourov said: "There is no secret that the Tour de France and a stage win there was the main goal for Mark. And on stage seven he was very close to breaking his historical record.

"I believe that a true champion should not end his career this way.

"So I asked Mark if in a few years he would regret that he didn't try again, and, in turn, suggested to reconsider his decision, to stay for another season, and still to try to win a stage in the Tour de France.

"It won't be easy to better the record he shares with Eddy Merckx - it would be a historic achievement - but we have a chance, and we have to use it."

Analysis - the final, final chapter?

Matt Warwick, BBC Sport

Cavendish's career has been illustrious and he is widely regarded as the best sprinter of all time.

His explosive brand of riding in the final metres of flatter, sprint stages has seen him win more Tour stages than anyone else, other than Merckx.

The Belgian, whose victories came during the 1960s and 70s, won on all types of stages, including mountain stages, on his way to winning the overall yellow jersey a record-equalling five times.

Cavendish is a very different type of rider. An out-and-out sprint specialist, Cavendish focuses purely on winning on the flat roads in towns and cities.

He dominated the sprinting scene for many years - can he win in the Tour one last time?

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by Pip, today at 10:58

    So happy to read this. A credit to the sport.

  • Comment posted by Murphys Law, today at 10:56

    Nowhere near as complete a cyclist as Merckx.Hope he doesn't break the record as Merckx won on all stages,not just the flat ones.Doesn't say much for his team either-targetting just 1 stage win for all the publicity!

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 10:59

      Dave replied:
      You missed out Eddie's supplements!

  • Comment posted by braindead77, today at 10:53

    Absolute legend and a great bloke who wears his heart on his sleeve. Britain is proud of you.

  • Comment posted by Mark Williams, today at 10:50

    Well that guarantees that I will be watching, especially the sprint stages. Wonderful if he can stay safe and then win the final sprint in Paris - now that would be a wonderful way to bow out. Good luck to him, he is a top banana

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:59

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Not Paris, Nice

  • Comment posted by Baggyone, today at 10:49

    So Astana not going for GC?

  • Comment posted by Bullenov, today at 10:49

    Irrespective of whether he breaks the record, will be nice to (hopefully) see his career not end with him being whisked off to hospital, he deserves better than that.

  • Comment posted by Hoppy, today at 10:48

    "So here we are - just one more year." Great news, Stroll on the TDF.

  • Comment posted by gary78, today at 10:48

    Why is this above football articles?

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 10:54

      neilkd21 replied:
      Why not, Cav is a sporting legend and has earned the coverage. Unlike most of the crybaby footballers covered in articles.

  • Comment posted by Timmy Tortoise, today at 10:47

    The man’s a legend and an inspiration 👍

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 10:46

    Good luck Mark , fingers crossed for you

  • Comment posted by MC, today at 10:46

    Great news!

  • Comment posted by pr100, today at 10:44

    Great news - although I will be pleasantly surprised if he can grab another stage win. Before he crashed out of the event this year I thought he wasn't looking likely to win a sprint, albeit he wasn't getting much help from his team.

    • Reply posted by dolescum, today at 10:54

      dolescum replied:
      He won the final stage of the Giro in May, so the form was there.

  • Comment posted by Barneychuckles, today at 10:44

    His team has no decent lead out man but Cav has proved time and time again he can freestyle and pick the correct wheel....Go on my son!!

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 10:44

    So pleased to hear this news. The very best of luck Cav and I hope you get the record.

  • Comment posted by Icicle19, today at 10:43

    Cav has been great, but compared to Merckx he's simply a one-trick pony.
    He's a great sprinter, but that's it. Merckx had many more strings to his bow.
    The Tour format encourages specialists on the flat, in the mountains, in the time trials, so it seems it's now rare to get an all-rounder who can potentially dominate across all disciplines like Merckx was sometimes able to.

    • Reply posted by Herbidacious, today at 10:47

      Herbidacious replied:
      So many more strings - drug taking etc…

  • Comment posted by seanbridgwood, today at 10:43

    You wouldn't bet against him beating that record either. When Mark Cavendish looks down and out is the time to fear him the most. He loves proving people wrong and I wouldn't be surprised if he wins a stage at the TdF next year, breaks the record, retires there and then and rides his bike into the sunset. The best deserve the best send off and Cav is one of the best ever in the sport.

  • Comment posted by MickPK, today at 10:40

    Great news!!!!

  • Comment posted by DJB, today at 10:39

    Merckx will always be 'the man'....his record doesn't deserve to be broken as he was the more complete all round superstar.

    • Reply posted by Barneychuckles, today at 10:42

      Barneychuckles replied:
      and a two time drug cheat

  • Comment posted by Potblack Desiato, today at 10:38

    Lets not beat around the bush with this, another stage record is a mighty big ask...but if anyone can, Cav can.

  • Comment posted by steve7, today at 10:35

    Legend
    No more words needed

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 10:49

      neilkd21 replied:
      Legend gets overused in sports, however on this occasion it is fully justified.

