Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Primoz Roglic led a Jumbo-Visma one-two-three

Primoz Roglic pipped team-mate Jonas Vingegaard to win stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana, while their Jumbo-Visma colleague Sepp Kuss retained the leader's jersey.

With Kuss struggling after climbing the famed Angliru, Vingegaard and Roglic battled for the stage win, with the Slovenian coming out on top.

Last year's Vuelta winner Remco Evenepoel dominated the 124.5km ride through Asturias, which involved two category one climbs as well as Angliru, but ran out of steam.

Jumbo-Visma's rivals struggled with fog and clouds limiting visibility.

American Kuss, who finished third, has seen his 29-second lead over Dane Vingegaard, who won stage 16, cut to eight seconds.

"I came here with no expectations and was just looking to help out the guys like always. Then I came into this beautiful jersey and I discovered a new level of self-confidence and racing instinct," said Kuss, who has led since stage eight.

Roglic is a further minute behind in third as the Dutch team maintain their dominance in the 21-stage race.

Jumbo-Visma boss Grischa Niermann said: "I think everyone would like to have Sepp in the lead and he's still in the lead, but they also want to win the stage and we agreed that everybody is allowed to go for it."

Stage 17 results

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 15mins 56secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma) +19secs

4. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +19secs

5. Wout Poels (Ned/Bahrain Victorious) +44secs

6. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +58secs

7. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 20secs

8. Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain Victorious) +1min 20secs

9. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 42secs

10. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +1min 43secs

General classification after stage 17

1. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma) 60hrs 34mins 21secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +08secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 08secs

4. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +4mins

5. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +4mins 16secs

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +4mins 30 secs

7. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel/Bora-Hansgrohe) +6mins 43secs

8. Aleksander Vlasov (Rus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +7mins 38secs

9. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +9mins 26secs

10. Santiago Buitrago (Col/Bahrain Victorious) +11mins 26secs