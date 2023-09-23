Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pfeiffer Georgi won the British women's road race title for the second time in June

Britain's Pfeiffer Georgi just missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the women's road race at the European Road Cycling Championships in Col du Vam.

The Netherlands' Mischa Bredewold held on to win by four seconds after attacking with 10km remaining.

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes beat Belgian world champion Lotte Kopecky in a sprint finish to seal a home one-two.

British champion Georgi, 22, was in contention until the closing stages, finishing a further four seconds back.

GB's Anna Henderson finished in eighth place, on the same time as Georgi, as the pair led home an attacking British team that helped to animate the race throughout on the 131.3km course.

Claire Steels was 18th and Becky Storrie 39th, while Elinor Barker, who has won 10 European track titles, came home in 54th.

Alice Barnes did not finish after crashing twice in the first two laps of the six-lap race.

The British team, which has won two gold and two silver medals at the championships so far, is back in action in the men's road race on Sunday.