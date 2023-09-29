Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Richards won cross-country mountain bike gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Great Britain's Evie Richards won the women's cross-country short track race at the Mountain Bike World Cup in West Virginia.

Richards finished in 19 minutes 54 seconds in Snowshoe to beat Dutchwoman Puck Pieterse by five seconds, with Australia's Rebecca Henderson a further four seconds back.

"I can't believe it. I'm well happy," Commonwealth champion Richards, 26, told Eurosport. external-link "To finally get a win at the end of the year with my new coach is sick, and we're really happy."