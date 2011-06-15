2012 Lakeside World Darts Championships dates revealed

Martin Adams

The 2012 BDO World Professional Darts Championships will take place between 7 and 15 January.

The Lakeside Country Club at Frimley Green in Surrey will once again host the championships, now entering their 35th year as a BBC televised event.

Martin Adams is the defending men's champion and will be chasing his fourth British Darts Organisation crown.

Trina Gulliver won her ninth Lakeside women's crown earlier this year and will be out to make it 10 in 2012.

The championships will feature the top 32 men and eight women players who have earned the right to compete on the famous Lakeside stage.

The players will have won through qualifying events in over 30 countries around the globe.