Andy Hamilton stunned by comeback at World Matchplay

Hamilton has equalled his best-ever performance at the World Matchplay

Stoke-on-Trent's Andy Hamilton was jubilant after producing one of the biggest comebacks in darts history at the World Matchplay in Blackpool.

Hamilton trailed Simon Whitlock 15-8 and was one leg away from defeat in his quarter-final on Friday.

However, the 44-year-old reeled off nine consecutive legs to win 17-15 and complete a remarkable victory.

"I'm still pinching myself now because I can't believe I've won it," Hamilton told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I was 15-8 down and had written myself off. I thought 'just keep trying to pinch a leg here and there' and it kept rolling on and on.

"All of a sudden, I'm back in the game and the pressure was on Simon. He was one leg away from winning that match."

Hamilton, who sealed victory over Australia's Whitlock with a 94 checkout that finished on the bull, is enjoying a memorable week at the Winter Gardens.

He defeated Premier League winner Gary Anderson in the first round and then edged a close encounter against Scotland's John Henderson in round two.

'The Hammer' will face Phil Taylor or Wes Newton for the chance to reach his first Matchplay final.

"Sometimes when you're supposed to lose, you win. It could be one of those tournaments for me," added Hamilton.

"I'm not going to say I'm going to win it but I'm still going to be out there doing my best."