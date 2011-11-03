BBC and ESPN will share coverage of BDO World Championships

2011 champions Adams and Gulliver will defend their BDO World titles at Lakeside

BBC Sport will collaborate with ESPN to provide live coverage of the 2012 BDO World Professional Darts Championships.

The BBC will screen live and exclusive coverage of the afternoon sessions on the opening weekend of 7-8 January, with ESPN showing the evening action.

The Lakeside final, on Sunday, 15 January, will be shown live exclusively by the BBC, with both broadcasters screening one semi-final each.

Martin Adams and Trina Gulliver will defend the titles they won last year.

Lincolnshire's Adams won his third World Championship in 2011 and is chasing a third successive victory next year, while Gulliver won the women's crown for a ninth time.

The BBC coverage will be led by Colin Murray, who will be joined by two-time World Championship runner-up Bobby George and presenter Vassos Alexander.

There will be extended afternoon highlights from Monday, 9 January to Friday, 13 January, plus late-night highlights on BBC Two and extra action on BBC Sport online.

ESPN's coverage, which will be presented by Ray Stubbs, also includes live and exclusive coverage of the weekday sessions from 9-13 January.

Commentary for both broadcasters comes from David Croft and Tony Green.