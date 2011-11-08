Martin Adams faces Scott Mitchell in BDO World Championship opener

BDO World Championship

Venue: Lakeside Country Club, Frimley Green Date: 7-15 January Coverage: Live on BBC and ESPN, reports and scores on BBC Sport website

Adams and Gulliver will defend their BDO world titles at the Lakeside

Defending champion Martin Adams will begin his quest for a third successive BDO world title, and fourth overall, against Scott Mitchell at the Lakeside.

The 55-year-old, who defeated Dean Winstanley in last year's final, is the top seed, with Winstanley seeded three.

The BBC will show the afternoon session live on the opening weekend of 7-8 January, plus a semi-final and final.

In the women's event defending champion Trina Gulliver, seeded three, begins against Lisa Ashton.

Men's draw (seeding in brackets):

Ron Meulenkamp (Ned) (16) v Gary Stone (Sco)

Martin Adams (Eng) (1) v Scott Mitchell (Eng)

Ross Montgomery (Sco) (9) v Fabian Roosenbrand (Ned)

Tony O'Shea (Eng) (8) v Steve West (Eng)

Paul Jennings (Eng) (12) v Garry Thompson (Eng)

Gary Robson (Eng) (5) v Steve Douglas (Eng)

Wesley Harms (Ned) (13) v Martin Phillips (Wal)

Robbie Green (Eng) (4) v Darryl Fitton (Eng)

Ted Hankey (Eng) (15) v Clive Barden (Eng)

Scott Waites (Eng) (2) v Andy Boulton (Eng)

Willy van de Wiel (Ned) (10) v Dave Prins (Eng)

John Walton (Eng) (7) v Martin Atkins (Eng)

Tony West (Eng) (11) v Geert De Vos (Bel)

Jan Dekker (Ned) (6) v Christian Kist (Ned)

Benito van de Pas (Ned) (14) v Alan Norris (Eng)

Dean Winstanley (Eng) (3) v Joey ten Berge (Ned)

Women's draw (seedings in brackets):

Lorraine Farlam (Eng) (4) v Karen Lawman (Eng)

Deta Hedman (Eng) (1) v Rhian Edwards (Wal)

Trina Gulliver (Eng) (3) v Lisa Ashton (Eng)

Julie Gore (Wal) (2) v Anastasia Dobromyslova (Rus)