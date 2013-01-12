Bobby George describes his son Richie's performance against Scott Waites in the BDO World Championships semi-final as "really bad".

George, who has twice finished runner-up in the tournament, says his son was "beaten up proper" while speaking to Colin Murray during a break in play with the score at 5-0.

Waites would eventually go on to win 6-1 and George admits his son would be "hurting" after "not performing at all" in the clash at Lakeside.

