PDC World Championship: Adrian Lewis aims to be 'at pinnacle'

Adrian Lewis must overcome a tough draw if he hopes to win a third PDC World Championship title

PDC World Championship 2015 Venue: Alexandra Palace Date: 18 December 2014 - 4 January 2015

Two-time winner Adrian Lewis believes he is "more dangerous" when competing at the PDC World Championship.

World number three Lewis, who won the title in 2011 and 2012, is seeded third and plays Shropshire debutant David Pallett in the first round on Tuesday.

"Instead of doing three hours of practice per day, I up it to five hours per day," the 29-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent told BBC Sport.

"I make sure I'm at my pinnacle for the World Championship," he continued.

"It's something [16-time world champion and former mentor] Phil Taylor drilled into me when I was young and I first started coming through.

"He said he didn't care if he didn't win another major all year, as long as he won that one. I think that's why I'm more dangerous at the World Championship."

Lewis, who won the UK Open in March, enters the event in good form after reaching the Players Championship final in Minehead last month.

He is keen to avoid an early exit at the Alexandra Palace and grow into the tournament, adding: "You've got to make sure you're there after Christmas.

"You've got to get your first couple of games out of the way, enjoy your Christmas and then get back on the practice board."

But Lewis has a difficult draw - his quarter contains Masters winner James Wade, reigning BDO world champion Stephen Bunting, two rising stars in Michael Smith and Keegan Brown, plus two former winners in John Part and Raymond van Barneveld.