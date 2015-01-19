PDC Qualifying School: Green, Norris & Wilson earn tour cards

Robbie Green reached the last eight of the 2015 BDO World Championships at Lakeside

Robbie Green, Alan Norris and James Wilson will play on the Professional Darts Corporation circuit in 2015 after earning tour cards in Wigan.

The trio, who all competed at the recent BDO World Championships at Lakeside, were among 34 players to come through the PDC's Qualifying School.

Yeovil-born Norris and Huddersfield's Wilson, both 42, progressed by reaching the last four of qualifying events.

Wallasey's Green, 40, won his card via the Qualifying School Order of Merit.

Those who had failed to secure automatic spots were ranked by their performances during the four qualifying tournaments, with the top 18 in the Order of Merit securing places on the PDC Tour.

Norris, who hit a nine-dart finish on his way to sealing a tour card, lost to Stephen Bunting in the BDO World Championship final in 2014 and went out in the last 16 on his return to Frimley Green earlier this month.

Wilson was the number one seed at Lakeside but lost to Swedish qualifier Peter Sajwani, while Green was defeated by another qualifier - Canada's Jeff Smith - at the quarter-final stage.