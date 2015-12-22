PDC World Championship: Alan Norris stuns Robert Thornton

Norris won the first four legs against Thornton

World number six Robert Thornton suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Alan Norris of England in round one of the World Darts Championship.

The world number 49, from Yeovil, won the first set 3-0 and the second on the deciding leg.

Scot Thornton, who beat Michael van Gerwen to win the World Grand Prix, had a 121 checkout on the bull but Norris won out and will now face Joe Murnan.

World number eight Michael Smith ousted Jeffrey de Zwaan after a tie-break.

At 5-5 in the fifth set, Smith was closest to the bull to throw first and eventually found double four to see off his 19-year-old Dutch opponent and set up a meeting with Steve Beaton.

James Wade also progressed to the second round with a routine 3-0 defeat of John Michael, who had earlier overcome Warrick Scheffer 2-0 in the preliminary round.