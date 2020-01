Champions League of Darts: Results and final group tables

From the section

Results

Final (best of 21 legs)

Phil Taylor 11-5 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-finals (best of 21 legs)

Phil Taylor 11-3 James Wade

Gary Anderson 5-10 Michael van Gerwen

Sunday afternoon's group matches

James Wade 10-5 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 10-5 Adrian Lewis

Phil Taylor 10-2 Robert Thornton

Michael van Gerwen 10-5 Peter Wright

Saturday evening group matches

Peter Wright 10-6 Robert Thornton

Michael van Gerwen 4-10 Phil Taylor

Gary Anderson 10-7 James Wade

Adrian Lewis 10-8 Michael Smith

Saturday afternoon group matches

Michael van Gerwen 10-5 Robert Thornton

Phil Taylor 10-5 Peter Wright

Gary Anderson 10-5 Michael Smith

Adrian Lewis 3-10 James Wade

Final group tables

Group A Player Played Won Lost Difference Points Phil Taylor 3 3 0 +19 6 Michael van Gerwen 3 2 1 +4 4 Peter Wright 3 1 2 -6 2 Robert Thornton 3 0 2 -17 0

Group B Player Played Won Lost Difference Points Gary Anderson 3 3 0 +13 6 James Wade 3 2 1 +9 4 Adrian Lewis 3 1 2 -10 2 Michael Smith 3 0 3 -12 0

