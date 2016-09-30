Martin 'Wolfie' Adams: BDO darts legend has prostate cancer

Martin Adams has been playing in the BDO since 1988, winning the World Championships and World Masters three times

Three-time BDO darts world champion Martin Adams has revealed he is being treated for prostate cancer.

The 60-year-old, nicknamed Wolfie, was diagnosed in April and has completed a course of radiotherapy.

"I'm waiting for an appointment in November and hopefully that'll be the point the consultant says 'You're doing very well Mr Adams, we'll see you in three months' time'," said Adams.

"What you don't want to hear is 'Ah, we have a problem'."

Following his diagnosis, Adams has missed some tournaments during the summer throughout his radiotherapy course but has been playing in exhibition tournaments and is still ranked as number five in the BDO.

He has also been working with the Prostate Cancer UK charity to raise awareness.

"The treatment is very good. Hats off to the oncology and radiography teams," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"Any question you may have, no matter how small or major it is, if they don't know the answer they're going to find out."