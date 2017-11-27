PDC World Darts 2018: Taylor v Dobey, Van Gerwen v Kist in round one
-
- From the section Darts
Sixteen-time world champion Phil Taylor will face Chris Dobey in the first round of the PDC World Championship - his last event before he retires.
Taylor, 57, announced in January that 2017 would be his final year on the Professional Darts Corporation tour.
World number one Michael van Gerwen will start the defence of his title against fellow Dutchman Christian Kist.
Previous two-time winners Gary Anderson and Adrian Lewis have been drawn against qualifiers.
Van Gerwen, 28, is aiming to win a third world crown, having clinched his second by beating Scotland's Anderson in the 2017 final in January.
Taylor, whose 16th World Championship title came in 2013, was beaten by Raymond van Barneveld at the quarter-final stage last year.
His first-round opponent Dobey, from Northumberland, will be making just his second World Championship appearance. He reached the last 32 in the 2017 event, losing to Dave Chisnall.
The Alexandra Palace in London will host the PDC World Championship for the 11th successive year from 14 December-1 January.
A field of 72 players will compete for a £1.8m prize fund and a record £400,000 first prize.
First-round draw
Mervyn King v Zoran Lerchbacher
Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort
Joe Cullen v Jermaine Wattimena
Michael van Gerwen v Christian Kist
James Wade v Keegan Brown
Steve Beaton v William O'Connor
Alan Norris v Kim Viljanen
Rob Cross v Seigo Asada or Gordon Mathers
Kyle Anderson v Peter Jacques
Adrian Lewis v Aleksandr Oreshkin or Kevin Munch
Michael Smith v Steve Lennon
Daryl Gurney v Ronny Huybrechts
Peter Wright v Diogo Portela
Robert Thornton v Brendan Dolan or Alan Ljubic
Jelle Klaasen v Jan Dekker
Simon Whitlock v Martin Schindler
Gerwyn Price v Ted Evetts
Jonny Clayton v Kenny Neyens or Jamie Lewis
James Wilson v Krzystof Ratajski
Justin Pipe v Xiao Chen Zong or Bernie Smith
Cristo Reyes v Antonio Alcinas
Darren Webster v Devon Petersen
Mark Webster v Kai Fen Lung or Paul Lim
Ian White v Willard Bruguier or Cody Harris
Kim Huybrechts v James Richardson
John Henderson v Marko Kantele
Phil Taylor v Chris Dobey
Mensur Suljovic v Kevin Painter
Stephen Bunting v Dimitri van den Bergh
Benito van de Pas v Steve West
Gary Anderson v Jeff Smith or Luke Humphries
Raymond van Barneveld v Richard North