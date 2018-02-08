Adrian Lewis fined £3,000 and given suspended ban after Jose Justicia altercation

Adrian Lewis was beaten in the first round of the World Championship in December

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis has been fined £3,000 and been given a suspended three-month ban after confronting an opponent.

The 33-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent clashed with Spaniard Jose Justicia during a UK Open Qualifier quarter-final in Wigan on 2 February.

Lewis remonstrated with and pushed Justicia during their match, which Lewis won, and was later suspended by the Darts Regulation Authority.

He admitted breaching DRA rules.

Lewis, whose ban is suspended for six months, said in a statement: "I deeply regret that my frustrations got the better of me as I felt that my opponent was trying to provoke me.

"I realise now that I should have reported any problems to tournament officials instead of confronting Jose after the match.

"I would like to offer my sincere apologies to the PDC, the sponsors of the event, my own sponsors who I thank for their loyalty and support, my manager, darts fans and finally my family.

"I would like to say a big thank you for all of the kind messages sent to me from all over the world, and now I just want to put this all behind me and concentrate of playing the game I love and trying to make my way back to the top."

Lewis won the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) version of the World Championship in 2011 and 2012, but has struggled for form during the past year and has slipped to 20th in the world rankings.