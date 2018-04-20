Premier League Darts: Raymond van Barneveld beats Michael van Gerwen in Rotterdam

Raymond van Barneveld is four points behind fourth-placed Michael Smith in the Premier League table

Raymond van Barneveld beat fellow Dutchman Michael van Gerwen in the second of two Premier League Darts events in Rotterdam.

Van Barneveld, who had won against Simon Whitlock 24 hours earlier, defeated the world number one 7-5.

"To beat Michael here in front of this fantastic crowd is amazing," said Van Barneveld. "I managed to lead the whole match and they were always behind me.

"They are amazing and will never let me down in Holland."

Consecutive defeats by Peter Wright and Van Barneveld have cut defending champion Van Gerwen's lead at the top of the table to just one point.

Gary Anderson continued his good form with a 7-3 win over Daryl Gurney to go second, with Rob Cross and Michael Smith rounding off the top four.

Round 12 results

Simon Whitlock 1-7 Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney 3-7 Gary Anderson

Rob Cross 6-6 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney 7-1 Simon Whitlock