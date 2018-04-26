Premier League Darts: Leader Michael van Gerwen seals play-off spot

Michael van Gerwen threw seven 180s in Manchester - the most of the evening

Michael van Gerwen sealed a play-off place and maintained his lead at the top of the Premier League Darts table in Manchester.

The world number one threw five 180s to win a point in a 6-6 draw with Daryl Gurney before returning to winning ways to easily beat Michael Smith 7-1.

Van Gerwen's four-point haul for the evening means he is the first player to seal a play-off spot so far this year.

Earlier, Smith had averaged 104.86 as he won 7-1 against Peter Wright.

St Helens' Smith threw four maximums as well as a 128 checkout on the way to victory against the colourful Scot.

The win moves him up to second in the table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Gurney with two games to play before the play-offs begin.

"I could see that Michael was nervous but I didn't throw enough in the last leg to get the two points," Gurney said following his gripping draw against van Gerwen.

Round 13 results

Peter Wright 1-7 Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney 6-6 Michael van Gerwen

Simon Whitlock 7-5 Gary Anderson

Raymond van Barneveld 6-6 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 1-7 Michael van Gerwen