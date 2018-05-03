Premier League Darts: Michael Smith and Rob Cross reach play-offs
Michael Smith and Premier League debutant Rob Cross both secured play-off places, despite failing to win their penultimate fixtures.
Smith, who needed to win three legs against Daryl Gurney to secure his spot, drew 6-6 in Birmingham.
That result also guaranteed a top-four finish for PDC world champion Cross, who lost 7-2 to Michael van Gerwen.
Gary Anderson is all but certain to complete the line-up for London's O2 Arena on 17 May.
Scotland's Anderson would have confirmed his place in the play-offs with a point against Raymond van Barneveld, but he lost 7-3 to the veteran Dutchman.
Even so, it would take an unlikely sequence of results in Aberdeen on 10 May to deny Anderson. Gurney must win 7-0 against Peter Wright and hope Anderson loses to Van Gerwen by the same scoreline for the Northern Irishman to progress.
Victory for Dutch world number one Van Gerwen ensured he will finish top of the group table for the sixth year in succession, as he bids for a fourth Premier League title.
Round 14 results
Peter Wright 7-4 Simon Whitlock
Rob Cross 2-7 Michael van Gerwen
Daryl Gurney 6-6 Michael Smith
Gary Anderson 3-7 Raymond van Barneveld