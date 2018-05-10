Premier League Darts: Gary Anderson completes line-up for play-offs

Gary Anderson won the Premier League in 2011 and 2015

Gary Anderson beat world number one Michael van Gerwen in Aberdeen, having earlier been assured of a place in the Premier League Darts play-offs.

Scotland's Anderson knew he would qualify for the O2 Arena on 17 May if he won three legs against the Dutchman.

But his closest challenger Daryl Gurney could only draw with Peter Wright, meaning Anderson was guaranteed a top-four spot before he took to the stage.

And he celebrated in style with an impressive 7-5 win over Van Gerwen.

That victory lifted Anderson up to third in the final table, meaning he avoided a semi-final tie with defending champion Van Gerwen and will instead face his protege Michael Smith in the last four.

Van Gerwen will take on PDC world champion Rob Cross, who has qualified for the play-offs in his debut Premier League season.

Other than Anderson's win, all of the fixtures in Aberdeen were drawn.

Round 15 results

Michael Smith 6-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Simon Whitlock 6-6 Rob Cross

Peter Wright 6-6 Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Gary Anderson

Play-off semi-final fixtures

Thursday, 17 May - O2 Arena, London

Michael van Gerwen v Rob Cross

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson