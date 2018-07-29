World Matchplay: Gary Anderson wins to complete Grand Slam of Darts
Scotland's Gary Anderson won his first World Matchplay title with a thrilling 21-19 win over Mensur Suljovic at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.
Anderson, 46, is only the third man - after Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen - to complete the Grand Slam of Darts, which also features the World Championship and Premier League.
At 17-13, he was one leg from victory, but Austrian Suljovic won five legs in succession. Anderson saw match dart at bullseye bounced out before he sealed victory.