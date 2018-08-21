Leighton Bennett: 12-year-old darts prodigy wins £1,000 first prize at BDO event

Leighton Bennett made his county debut for Lincolnshire at the age of 11

Darts followers - remember the name of Leighton Bennett.

On Sunday he defeated professional players and picked up a £1,000 first prize for winning a British Darts Organisation event - and he is only 12 years old!

The new Cambridgeshire Open champion told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "I don't really know if anyone my age has won a big Open or won that amount of money.

Inspired to try darts? Find out how to get into darts with our special guide.

"I didn't really know what to do after I'd won."

Bennett beat Ricky Evans, ranked 57th in the Professional Darts Corporation's Order of Merit, in his semi-final before seeing off PDC development tour player Rhys Hayden in the final.

"I get on so well with Ricky - he's one of the nicest players I've ever met," said Bennett. "When I beat him, I fell to my knees because I was so shocked."

Bennett, who aims to practise at least three or four hours every day, said: "I've always listened to what Phil Taylor said - the more you practise, the more rewards you get out of it.

"He's my hero - what he's done in the game is amazing."

Bennett's semi-final opponent Ricky Evans posted about his conqueror's talent on social media