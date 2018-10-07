World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen beats Peter Wright to win title in Dublin
-
- From the section Darts
Michael van Gerwen says his fellow players should "be afraid" of his form after he clinched a fourth World Grand Prix title in Dublin.
The 29-year-old world number one beat Peter Wright 5-2 in the final.
The Dutchman is hoping to win a third world title in December, after losing to eventual winner Rob Cross in last year's semi-final.
"At the start of this game I didn't play well but I showed winning instinct inside me to survive," said Van Gerwen.
"Everyone wrote me off but I took the recent defeats on the chin and fought back even harder and played a phenomenal tournament.
"I'm building my preparation for the World Championship and I'm growing in confidence with every win - they should all be afraid of me."