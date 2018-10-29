James Wade wins European Championship in Dortmund

James Wade's previous TV title win was at the Masters - an invitational event - in November 2014

England's James Wade ended a four-year wait for a major televised title by winning the European Championship.

The 35-year-old beat Australia's Simon Whitlock 11-8 in the final on Sunday.

Victory in Dortmund came 20 days after the birth of his first son, Arthur.

"I've gone through some tough times but this is for Arthur," said Wade. "I've won TV titles before and never made the most of it, but I'm buzzing. It's not often that I am lost for words but I am after this."

Wade has now won eight major ranking events in the Professional Darts Corporation, but this was his first since winning the 2011 UK Open.

His most recent televised title was the Masters, an annual invitational event for the top 16 players in the PDC Order of Merit, in November 2014.