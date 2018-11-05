James Wade wins World Series of Darts Finals in Vienna
James Wade followed his European Championship win with victory at the World Series of Darts Finals in Vienna.
The 35-year-old beat fellow Englishman Michael Smith 11-10 in the final.
Smith missed five darts at a double in the deciding leg, allowing Wade to wrap up his second televised title win in the space of seven days.
"This is another win for (his son) Arthur, I couldn't be happier right now," said Wade, who became a father for the first time in October.