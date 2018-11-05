James Wade wins World Series of Darts Finals in Vienna

James Wade beat Simon Whitlock to win the European Championship in Dortmund on 28 October

James Wade followed his European Championship win with victory at the World Series of Darts Finals in Vienna.

The 35-year-old beat fellow Englishman Michael Smith 11-10 in the final.

Smith missed five darts at a double in the deciding leg, allowing Wade to wrap up his second televised title win in the space of seven days.

"This is another win for (his son) Arthur, I couldn't be happier right now," said Wade, who became a father for the first time in October.