Daryl Gurney beats Michael Van Gerwen in PDC Players Championship final

Gurney claimed his second major over a year after winning his first in Dublin

Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney has claimed the second major title of his career with victory over PDC world number one Michael van Gerwen at the Players Championship in Minehead.

The Londonderry man claimed the £100,000 first prize after sealing an 11-9 win in the final with a bullseye.

The victory comes 13 months after Gurney's first major triumph at the World Grand Prix final.

It is the first time Van Gerwen has tasted defeat at the event since 2014.

World number five Gurney won the last three legs to end the Dutchman's remarkable run of success at the event.

"I thought half way through this year that my career was over," Gurney told ITV.

"I was stuck on the practice board but I practiced hard, tried to get back to the best I can possibly be mentally and this weekend I have hung in there.

"That was the scariest bullseye I have ever hit in my life."

The win means that the 32-year-old will bring some real form into the PDC World Championship which begins next month at London's Alexandra Palace with Rob Cross the defending champion.