PDC World Darts Championships: Rob Cross to play Jeffrey de Zwaan or Nitin Kumar in second round

Rob Cross only turned professional in 2017 but won the PDC World Darts Championship in January 2018

Defending champion Rob Cross will play Jeffrey de Zwaan or Nitin Kumar in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship in London next month.

The Briton, 28, became the first player to win the competition on his first attempt with a 7-2 victory over the retiring Phil Taylor in January.

Number one seed Michael van Gerwen will play Alan Tabern or Raymond Smith.

Two-time PDC world champion Gary Anderson takes on Paul Nicholson or Kevin Burness.

In his penultimate outing at Alexandra Palace, Raymond van Barneveld, who will retire after the 2020 World Darts Championship, will face Matthew Edgar or Darius Labanauskas.

Unlike previous years, the top 32 seeded players will enter the competition in the second round.

Four-time women's British Darts Organisation world champion Lisa Ashton is among the 64 players to feature in the first round draw, which sees 32 ProTour Order of Merit qualifiers play 32 international qualifiers.

She is joined in the latter half of the draw by three-time women's world champion Anastasia Dobromyslova of Russia.

The PDC World Darts Championship takes place at Alexandra Palace from 13 December-1 January.