PDC World Darts: Daryl Gurney leads four-strong NI challenge at Alexandra Palace

Daryl Gurney won the Players Championship last month

2019 William Hill PDC World Darts Championship Dates: 13 December 2018 - 1 January 2019 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Daily reports on BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 1 January, 2019

Title contender Daryl Gurney will be joined by three other Northern Ireland hopefuls at the PDC World Darts Championship in London.

Fifty-three-year-old Newtownards man Kevin Burness will make his championship debut against England's Paul Nicholson on Friday afternoon.

Tyrone man Mickey Mansell, 45, faces Canada's Jim Long on Saturday.

Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan plays China's Yuanjun Liu on Sunday with Gurney in second-round action on Tuesday.

Recent Players Championship winner, fifth seed Gurney will face the winner of the first-round tie between Singapore's Paul Lim and Englishman Ross Smith.

Lim, now 64, gained legendary status in the sport in 1990 when he became the first player to hit a nine-dart finish at a World Championship when he achieved the feat against Irishman Jack McKenna.

Gurney's best performance at Alexandra Palace was reaching the quarter-finals two years ago, when he lost to Michael van Gerwen.

County Down man Burness secured his debut at the Alexandra Palace event by winning this year's Irish Memorial Matchplay title.

If Burness does overcome world number 63 and 2010 Players Champion Nicholson, he will have no time to celebrate as a second-round game against 2015 and 2016 champion Gary Anderson follows for the winner in Friday's evening session.

Mansell will be making his third appearance in the championship having lost in the second round in 2013 and 2015.

The Tyrone thrower's best performance on the world circuit was reaching the last 16 of the World Grand Prix in Dublin four years ago.

2011 World Grand Prix runner-up Dolan has never gone beyond the last 32 at Alexandra Palace - having suffered six defeats at that stage of the event.

If Dolan does beat his Chinese opponent on Sunday, he will face England's world number 14 Joe Cullen in the second round on Wednesday afternoon.

Limerick 50-year-old Willie O'Connor faces Dutchman Yordi Meeuwisse in his first-round game on Sunday while Carlow's Steve Lennon will take on Australian James Bailey in his opener on Tuesday evening.