PDC World Championship: John Henderson says he can win this year

John Henderson reached the last 16 in 2017

PDC World Championships Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 13 Dec - 1 Jan

Scottish darts player John Henderson believes he can "go and win" this year's PDC World Championship.

The 45-year-old reached the last 16 last year before losing to eventual winner Rob Cross, who triumphed in his first year as a full-time pro.

And the Huntly-based player is in confident mood after rising to a career high of 23 in the PDC Order of Merit.

"I've got the game to go and win it, a lot of people will probably think I'm daft saying that," he said.

"This game is all about belief and confidence, if you haven't got that then it is a waste of time.

"It was a massive achievement what Rob did; it gave the rest of us a little boost. It does give us hope for people down about 23 in the rankings that you have got a chance of winning these big tournaments."

A record field of 96 players will take part at London's Alexandra Palace between now and 1 January, all competing for a £2.5m prize fund, with the winner taking home £500,000.

Henderson - "The Highlander" as he is known on the tour - is one of four Scots taking part, alongside Gary Anderson, Peter Wright and Robert Thornton.

He is very much in the shade of his more revered compatriots - Anderson and Wright are in the world's top four - so does he feel he gets the credit he deserves?

"I'm not one for the hype," he says. "One day, if I'm world champion, so be it.

"Robert is a two-time major winner, Gary is a multiple major winner, and Peter has won one, and I haven't, so that is my downfall. But I'm creeping along, just doing my own thing.

'I love doing it - it beats getting up and making wire up slings for offshore work like I used to do."