PDC World Darts: Kevin Burness beats Paul Nicholson in straight sets

Kevin Burness beat Paul Nicholson on his World Championship debut

2019 William Hill PDC World Darts Championship Dates: 13 December 2018 - 1 January 2019 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Daily reports on BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 1 January, 2019

Newtownards man Kevin Burness saw off England's Paul Nicholson 3-0 in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Burness, 53, is making his debut at the event and will now face 2015 and 2016 world champion Gary Anderson in the second round on Friday evening.

County Down man Burness qualified for the championship by winning this year's Irish Memorial Matchplay title.

Nicholson, ranked 63 in the world, was the 2010 Players Champion.

Title contender Daryl Gurney, from Londonderry, will begin his challenge in round two against the winner of the first-round tie between Englishman Ross Smith and Singapore's Paul Lim.

Lim, now 64, gained legendary status in the sport in 1990 when he became the first player to hit a nine-dart finish at a World Championship when he achieved the feat against Irishman Jack McKenna.

Gurney's best performance at Alexandra Palace was reaching the quarter-finals two years ago, when he lost to Michael van Gerwen.

Recent Players' Championship winner, Gurney is fifth seed for the tournament.

Tyrone man Mickey Mansell, 45, faces Canada's Jim Long on Saturday, with Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan playing China's Yuanjun Liu on Sunday.

Mansell will be making his third appearance in the championship, having lost in the second round in 2013 and 2015.

The Tyrone thrower's best performance on the world circuit was reaching the last 16 of the World Grand Prix in Dublin four years ago.

2011 World Grand Prix runner-up Dolan has never gone beyond the last 32 at Alexandra Palace - having suffered six defeats at that stage of the event.

If Dolan does beat his Chinese opponent on Sunday, he will face England's world number 14 Joe Cullen in the second round on Wednesday afternoon.

Limerick 50-year-old Willie O'Connor faces Dutchman Yordi Meeuwisse in his first-round game on Sunday while Carlow's Steve Lennon will take on Australian James Bailey in his opener on Tuesday evening.