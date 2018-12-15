PDC World Darts: Tyrone man Mickey Mansell exits at Alexandra Palace

Mickey Mansell hit a bullseye to win the first set but struggled thereafter at Alexandra Palace

2019 William Hill PDC World Darts Championship Dates: 13 December 2018 - 1 January 2019 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Daily reports on BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 1 January, 2019

Tyrone man Mickey Mansell bowed out of the PDC World Championship after losing 3-1 against Canada's Jim Long.

World number 66 Mansell fired a 180 in the opening leg of the match and then clinched a tight first set by hitting the bullseye in the fifth leg.

However, world championship debutant Long levelled after another five-leg set thanks to a 127-finish.

Long won the fourth set three legs to one and held his nerve to clinch victory after a further five-leg set.

The 45-year-old Northern Ireland man's chances weren't helped as he hit a series of single ones which brought his average down from his opening leg 93 to a lowly 74 by the end of the match.

Mansell, who also qualified for the world championship in 2013 and 2015, becomes the second Northern Ireland player to exit at Alexandra Palace.

Newtownards man Kevin Burness beat England's Paul Nicholson 3-0 in his first-round match on Friday afternoon before losing out 3-1 to two-time champion Gary Anderson later in the day.

Recent Players' Championship winner Daryl Gurney, from Londonderry, will begin his challenge in round two against the winner of the first-round tie between Englishman Ross Smith and Singapore's Paul Lim.

Fifth seed Gurney's best performance at Alexandra Palace was reaching the quarter-finals two years ago, when he lost to Michael van Gerwen.

Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan plays China's Yuanjun Liu in the first round on Sunday.

2011 World Grand Prix runner-up Dolan has never gone beyond the last 32 at Alexandra Palace - having suffered six defeats at that stage of the event.

If Dolan does beat his Chinese opponent on Sunday, he will face England's world number 14 Joe Cullen in the second round on Wednesday afternoon.